A tree that fell across Te Mata Rd, next to a pedestrian crossing used by high school students less than two hours earlier, was quickly sawed up and cleared away. Photo / Supplied

Hawke’s Bay moved to a red rain warning alert on Monday afternoon and an orange wind warning Cyclone Gabrielle made herself known in the region.

Hawke’s Bay Today photographers Warren Buckland and Paul Taylor were out in the elements.

Downer crews work to clear a large tree branch on Hastings Boys' High School grounds that fell onto Karamu Road North, blocking the road and causing power outages. Photo / Warren Buckland

The Karamu Stream in Havelock North on the rise. Photo / Warren Buckland

A surfer at Te Awanga. Photo / Paul Taylor