Elite women's winner Michaela Drummond (centre) is flanked by Rylee McMullen and Sharlotte Lucas. Photo / Greasy Chain Charitable Trust

Te Awamutu-born Michaela Drummond claimed the elite honours at the Cycling New Zealand Criterium Nationals in Palmerston North on Monday.

It was a special hometown moment for the Manawatū-raised Drummond, the international road professional and double track world championship medallist.

She sat in a six-strong lead bunch, which turned up the heat on the rest of the field under the pressure exerted initially by Taupō under-23 MTB world champion Sammi Maxwell and then WorldTour road rider Kim Cadzow.

They pushed well clear with no other riders on the lead lap before Drummond used her track speed and nous to sprint clear to claim the elite women’s honours ahead of Tokoroa’s Rylee McMullen and veteran Sharlotte Lucas.

“I am very happy with that. It was a big goal of mine to take the national jersey to Europe. I am just so stoked. It’s special because when you are racing overseas, they are aware that you are a national champion. It is going to be so cool.

“Kim Cadzow was so strong on the front, pulling hard with Sammie Maxwell that made it so hard. I just sat on. I am a sprinter so I had to hang on and use my strengths. I am on a contract with a French team. I don’t go until March with focus on the track programme first, and the big goal of the Paris Olympics of course.”

The women raced 45 minutes plus three laps of the 1.9km circuit at Massey University.

Results:

Female, under 17 (30 mins + 1 lap): Nina Worrall (Auckland) 39:51.43, 1; Poppy McIvor (Invercargill) at 1sec, 2; Minnie Collins (Levin) 1 lap, 3.

Under-19 (30mins + 1 lap): Ava Maddison (Auckland) 39:34.60, 1; Alex Rawlinson (Tauranga) same time, 2; Elena Worrall (MitoQ-NZ Cycle Project, Auckland) st, 3.

Elite (45mins + 3 laps): Michaela Drummond (Manawatu, Arkea B&B Hotels) 56:19, 1; Rylee McMullen (Tokoroa, Denver Disruptors, st, 2; Sharlotte Lucas st, 3.

Male, Under-17: David Kwon (Auckland) 22:19.87, 1; Harry Shannon (Auckland) st, 2; Andrew Jensen (North Shore) st, 3.

Under-19: Finn McKenzie (Blenheim) 37:50.15, 1; Reef Roberts (Oamaru) st, 2; Lachlan McNabb (Blenheim) at 1 sec, 3.

Elite (50mins + 3 laps): James Gardner (MitoQ-NZ Cycle Project, Dunedin) 54:59, 1; James Wilson (MitoQ-NZ Cycle Project, Timaru) st, 2; Ryan Christensen (Hamilton) st, 3.





Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald and the Te Awamutu Courier

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



