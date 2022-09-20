Flowers left for cyclist David Lane, after a crash on Stancombe Rd, Flat Bush, on Saturday morning. Photo / Raphael Franks

The cyclist who died after a crash in an Auckland suburb on Saturday morning was David Lane, 69, his family has revealed.

Emergency services were called to a crash on Stancombe Rd, Flat Bush, involving multiple vehicles and a cyclist just before 8.15am.

Several parked cars were damaged along Standcombe Rd, including a resident's work van.

Police did not give any further details of the crash, but said an off-duty officer who was involved had been stood down and the crash was being referred to the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA).

An investigation had been launched into the crash "and it would be improper to comment on the circumstances while this is still under way", police said.

Lane's family are making arrangements after his death from the UK.