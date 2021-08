The crash occurred at the intersection of Storkey Street and Kennedy Road. Photo / Google Maps Screenshot

A cyclist is injured after a collision with a car in Napier on Tuesday.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to a crash at the intersection of Storkey St and Kennedy Rd about 10.35am.

One person, believed to be the cyclist, was injured but information about the severity of injuries is not yet available, the spokeswoman said.