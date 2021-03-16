Cyclist found with serious injuries on rural Waikato road

The seriously injured cyclist was found on the side of the road which is now closed.

Police were still at the scene of the incident on Pokuru Rd, southwest of Te Awamutu.

Emergency services were called about 8.25am today.

A police spokesperson said initial indications suggested the cyclist might have been knocked off his bike, but that was yet to be confirmed.

The Serious Crash Unit is on its way to the scene.

The road was currently closed and diversions are in place at Te Mawhai Rd and Budden Rd.