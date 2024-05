MISSION: The Hawke's Bay Rescue Helicopter team flew the woman to hospital. Photo/file

A cyclist has been flown to hospital after falling off her bike in Napier.

The woman, in her 20s, suffered a serious leg injury when she fell on a cycle track near the Pandora Pond.

The Hawke's Bay Rescue Helicopter flew the woman to Hawke's Bay Hospital for further treatment.