A cyclist died following a serious crash at the intersection of Waiorongomai and Te Aroha-Gordon Road in Te Aroha. Photo / Supplied.

A cyclist has died following a serious crash in Waikato, police confirm.

Police responded to the Te Aroha crash, reported near the intersection of

Waiorongomai Rd and Te Aroha-Gordon Rd at 11am.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area as the roads near the incident are closed to traffic.

A police spokesperson said the road remains closed but is expected to reopen soon.

The Serious Crash Unit will be attending.

More to come.