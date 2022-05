Weber Rd is currently closed and diversions are in place. Photo / NZME

Weber Rd is currently closed and diversions are in place. Photo / NZME

A cyclist has died following a serious crash in Dannevirke this afternoon.

Police received a report of a crash on Weber Rd at 4.45pm.

The cyclist died at the scene and the circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.

Serious Crash Unit has completed its examination of the crash scene and the road has now reopened.