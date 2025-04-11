Advertisement
Cyclist critical after Palmerston North crash; police seek witnesses

NZ Herald
  • Police are seeking witnesses after a crash involving a cyclist on Polson Hill Drive, Palmerston North.
  • The cyclist is in a critical condition at Wellington Hospital.
  • Police want to speak to the driver of a white SUV who provided first aid.

A cyclist is in critical condition after an accident in Palmerston North.

Police are seeking witnesses after the crash on Polson Hill Drive this afternoon about 1.40pm.

They said the cyclist is in a critical condition in Wellington Hospital.

Police said they would like to hear from anyone who saw the crash or has any CCTV or dashcam footage from around the area at the time of the incident.

“In particular, we would like to identify and speak to the driver of a white SUV that assisted the victim by providing first aid before emergency services arrived.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 105, either over the phone or online, and reference file number 250411/3102.

