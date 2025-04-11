Treaty Principles Bill voted down at its second reading and Trump claims he wants new trade deals with all countries, including China. Video / NZ Herald, AFP

Police are seeking witnesses after a crash involving a cyclist on Polson Hill Drive, Palmerston North.

The cyclist is in a critical condition at Wellington Hospital.

Police want to speak to the driver of a white SUV who provided first aid.

A cyclist is in critical condition after an accident in Palmerston North.

Police are seeking witnesses after the crash on Polson Hill Drive this afternoon about 1.40pm.

They said the cyclist is in a critical condition in Wellington Hospital.

Police said they would like to hear from anyone who saw the crash or has any CCTV or dashcam footage from around the area at the time of the incident.