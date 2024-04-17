Waikato's Alex Heaney will be one of the competitors at the Age Group Road National Championships in Cambridge. Photo / Arthur Uden

Around 500 competitive cyclists will descend on the Waikato this weekend for the Age Group Road National Championships.

Cambridge will be the base for the championships which includes competitions for premier masters, various age groups and para cycling.

The event starts at 10.30am on Friday with a time trial from Leamington School.

The under-15 boys and girls race first on a 15km Roto-O-Rangi Rd course.

The senior, under-23 and under-19 categories finish the day racing 25km over the full length of Roto O Rangi Rd and back.

The racing continues over the weekend, with road races on Saturday and Sunday from 8am.

The new New Zealand Club Open Championships (under-19, under-23 and seniors) kicks off on Saturday.

This category boasts a strong field of 80 starters including local rider Alex Heaney and others such as Whanganui’s Glenn Haden and New Zealand squad rider Tom Sexton (Southland).

Saturday also has many para cycling categories, while the under-15s compete again, racing a 32km course.

The day’s racing ends with the 59km 75-79 age group masters road race.

The women’s open road race takes place on Sunday, and Olympian Bryony Botha is a strong contender as she builds towards the Paris Olympics.

In the various masters grades, Arron Strong and Jim McMurray will be battling for their age group titles.

Multiple masters world champion, Waikato-based McMurray is vying for his 20th masters national title, so all eyes will be on him to complete this special achievement.

For more information visit dynamoevents.co.nz/event/age-group-road-national-championships-2024

This event is supported by Waipā Events, Grassroots Trust, TAB, and local sponsors Spoken Cycles, Fresh Choice Leamington, Five Stags Leamington, Hot Gossip Bra Shop and Evo Cycles.