CTV families slam police, call for government review

The CTV building has become a symbol of the February 2011 Earthquake - when it collapsed and killed 115 people. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Families of those lost in the CTV building collapse are calling for the government to review the police decision not to prosecute anyone in relation to the disaster.

The building pancaked in the February 2011 earthquake, killing 115 people.

A Royal Commission of Inquiry in 2012 found the building's design was deficient and should not have been approved.

The police decided in 2017 that it would lay charges against anyone in relation to the collapse.

"Almost ten years have now passed since the collapse of the CTV building...and still we have no justice, no accountability, and no closure," family spokesperson Maan Alkaisi told media in Christchurch today.

He said families were calling for the Prime Minister to independently review the decision-making process the police went through prior to deciding not to press charges.

"We maintain that the CTV case must go to trial to ensure justice. A court of law is the best place to test the strength of the case," he said.

"We feel that we have been let down at all levels."