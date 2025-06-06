A woman charged with fatally stabbing a representative rugby league player after he barricaded himself in her home and wrapped a string around her neck has walked free after prosecutors abandoned the case.
It’s understood lawyers planned to argue the woman was a long-term victim of domestic violence if thecase went to trial and that the killing was committed in self-defence.
The woman faced a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted of killing her former partner.
But the Crown dropped the case after reviewing the available evidence against the Solicitor-General’s prosecution guidelines.
According to the Crown summary of facts, former New Zealand Māori rugby league player Neville Ramsay faced a charge of contravening a protection order at the time of the stabbing.
“More power to them that they’re able to say, ‘Look, we now know more than we did, so new information means we should change our mind’. Rather than saying, ‘No, it would look bad for us to change our mind’.”
Family violence educator Shine said the case sounded tragic.
Senior trainer Mira Taitz said she didn’t know the details of the case but in general, violent partners used a range of tactics to control, frighten and intimidate their partner.
“Women experiencing violence are constantly resisting violence in many ways, but the perpetrator of violence anticipates and shuts down their resistance.
“She becomes more and more entrapped, running out of options to resist and escape the violence.”
Following Ramsay’s death, some rugby league clubs shared tributes, acknowledging his history with the sport and offering condolences to his family.