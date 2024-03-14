How a guilty plea for Golriz Ghahraman could help her case, what’s on top of Labour’s agenda at its annual retreat and why the US is moving towards a nationwide TikTok ban in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / AP

By Nick James of RNZ

City councillors have voted to strip some housing character protections and increase housing density in Wellington.

It is the first in a swathe of housing decisions made by Wellington City Council on Thursday afternoon, that will be fed into the District Plan.

The council has rejected increased character housing protections recommended by an independent panel.

It has also chosen to reject the panel’s recommendation and increase housing density in Newtown’s Adelaide Road.

The decisions will now be up to Resource Management Act Reform Minister Chris Bishop to deliberate on.

- RNZ



