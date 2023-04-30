Police rushed to the scene after a crash on SH1 north of Christchurch. Photo / File

State Highway 1 north of Christchurch has been forced to close this afternoon after a crash that has left one person critically injured.

Emergency services rushed to the scene in Sefton, near Amesbury Road, at around 3.15pm.

A witness said a motorcyclist was involved in the incident.

Hato Hone St John said they responded with an ambulance, a rapid response vehicle, a manager and a helicopter before airlifting a critically injured person to Christchurch Hospital.

The road is now closed and diversions are in place at Harlston Road southbound and Wiley’s Road Northbound.

SH1 SEFTON, CANTERBURY - SERIOUS CRASH - 3:55PM

The road is now CLOSED between Wylies Rd and Broad Rd due to a serious crash in this area. Please follow the directions of emergency services on-site. ^SG pic.twitter.com/Z7YyibMTD6 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Canterbury & West Coast (@WakaKotahiCWC) April 30, 2023

The serious crash unit has been advised.