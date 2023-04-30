State Highway 1 north of Christchurch has been forced to close this afternoon after a crash that has left one person critically injured.
Emergency services rushed to the scene in Sefton, near Amesbury Road, at around 3.15pm.
A witness said a motorcyclist was involved in the incident.
Hato Hone St John said they responded with an ambulance, a rapid response vehicle, a manager and a helicopter before airlifting a critically injured person to Christchurch Hospital.
The road is now closed and diversions are in place at Harlston Road southbound and Wiley’s Road Northbound.
The serious crash unit has been advised.