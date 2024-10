Emergency teams attended a person found critically hurt and out in the cold in Queenstown.

A person has died in Queenstown after earlier being found critically hurt in the rain.

The incident took place on Fernhill Rd at about 3am today.

The person was reportedly found injured at the bottom of stairs in freezing conditions before dying at the scene.

Police, fire crews and a rescue helicopter were all at the scene.

Police said the death was not suspicious.