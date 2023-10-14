The crashed happened shortly after midnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Four people have been injured, two critically, in what appears to be a single-vehicle crash on Auckland’s Southwestern motorway overnight.

About 12.40am a vehicle hit the centre barrier on State Highway 20, police said.

The vehicle’s four occupants were all taken to hospital – two in critical condition, one in serious condition, and one with minor injuries.

Photos of the crash show the vehicle upside down on the grass verge beside the motorway, next to the metal barrier.

Police said four people were injured in the late-night crash. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The motorway was closed at Onehunga, however is now open.

The Police Serious Crash Unit was in attendance, and an investigation is under way into the cause of the crash.

A Fire and Emergency shift manager confirmed three trucks attended the crash, but referred all further questions to police.



