“Thank you to our contractors and water plant staff for fixing the pipeline and getting the treatment plants back to operation despite difficult storm conditions.

“We’re urging everyone to be mindful of water use over the weekend while the reservoirs replenish.”

The last of the region’s state highways affected by the storm was reopened to a degree yesterday.

“State Highway 38 between Frasertown and Lake Waikaremoana remains closed to most traffic,” NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi reported.

“But one lane is open to residents and emergency service vehicles only. Traffic management will be in place.”

All other highways were open yesterday.

“While much of the state highway network is open following the week’s heavy rainfall and strong winds, we strongly advise all road users to take their time on the roads and drive to the conditions.

“Please also keep up to date on the conditions on our state highways before you travel by visiting NZTA’s Journey Planner.”

Work continues on getting the region’s rural roads back up and running.

“The rural roads are still tricky out there, but there’s plenty of mahi going into getting things functional and safe for all,” the council reported.

“Stay off the roads if you can, but if you are out and about, look out for slips and debris.

“Keep checking our website. It’s updated as we get the information from contractors.”

The Firstlight Network team were in the air yesterday, surveying areas that have not been accessible by road.

As of yesterday, 56 customers were without power, down from 213 on Thursday.

“The team are making great progress.”

Minister for Emergency Management Mark Mitchell visited Gisborne on Thursday.

He met with Tairāwhiti Civil Defence Emergency Management group manager Ben Green and Mayor Rehette Stoltz.

The minister was shown around the headquarters and the council’s award-winning Common Operating Picture (COP) digital platform for emergency management.

Emergency Management Minister Mark Mitchell with Mayor Rehette Stoltz and Tairāwhiti Civil Defence Emergency Management group manager Ben Green.

Civil Defence payments have been made available for people affected by the severe weather in Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay to help cover some emergency costs.

“If you’re based in Wairoa, Te Karaka or Haumoana and have been impacted by the severe weather, you may be able to get help to pay for food, bedding and clothing,” Social Development and Employment Minister Louise Upston said in a statement.

“You don’t have to be on a benefit to qualify for a Civil Defence payment, and non-residents in these areas may be eligible.”

Anyone wanting to apply is encouraged to talk to someone from their local welfare team at a Civil Defence centre, or phone MSD’s general inquiries team on 0800 559 009.

“The local welfare team will be helping people displaced by the weather over the long weekend and will connect them to MSD staff as required.”

Fire and Emergency New Zealand firefighters, Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) and Specialist Water Rescue teams remain in Wairoa assisting with recovery efforts following the severe weather event.

Incident commander for the Local Co-ordination Centre, Jason Hill, said USAR teams did initial assessments of about 500 buildings on Thursday.

“Our teams have assessed houses, sheds, garages and shops to identify areas of most significant damage.

“From here, local authorities will carry out a more detailed assessment of impacted properties.”

“Our thoughts are with the Wairoa community, and we continue to thank our crews for all their hard work.”

Crews will remain in Wairoa while needed.

After nearly a week of heavy rain, the latest long-range weather predictions come as some comfort.

Niwa’s Season Climate Outlook for Tairāwhiti for the July-September quarter indicates temperatures likely to be above average (50 per cent chance) or near average (45 per cent chance).

“A lack of southerly winds may contribute to a reduced risk for frost,” the report said.

“Westerly-quarter winds will likely cause spells of milder temperatures, particularly in August and/or September.

“Rainfall totals are most likely to be near normal (45 per cent chance).”

The report indicates soil moisture levels and river flows will most likely be near normal (45-50 per cent chance).

On a sobering note, the report includes the comment “a heavy rainfall event is possible in mid-July”.











