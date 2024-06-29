Contractors were quickly on to the job to fix this broken section of pipeline to the Waingake water treatment plant and had it repaired on Thursday night. The section of pipe broke after a landslide and prompted a plea for Gisborne residents to conserve water.
Contractors and staff overcame “challenging” conditions to repair a storm-damaged pipeline at Waingake and avert a potential water supply crisis as the clean-up from this week’s storm continued.
Yesterday dawned fine in Gisborne city after a Thursday of heavy showers that did the region’s infrastructure no favours.
Late on Wednesday, a break was found in the pipe from the dams to the Waingake treatment plant. It was caused by a landslide above the underground pipe.
The council said access to the site was “challenging” due to the weather and saturated ground.
“Both the Waingake treatment plant and the Waipaoa treatment plant will be in service over the long weekend to replenish the city’s storage reservoirs,” the council said in an update on Thursday night.
“If you’re based in Wairoa, Te Karaka or Haumoana and have been impacted by the severe weather, you may be able to get help to pay for food, bedding and clothing,” Social Development and Employment Minister Louise Upston said in a statement.
“You don’t have to be on a benefit to qualify for a Civil Defence payment, and non-residents in these areas may be eligible.”
Anyone wanting to apply is encouraged to talk to someone from their local welfare team at a Civil Defence centre, or phone MSD’s general inquiries team on 0800 559 009.
“The local welfare team will be helping people displaced by the weather over the long weekend and will connect them to MSD staff as required.”
Fire and Emergency New Zealand firefighters, Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) and Specialist Water Rescue teams remain in Wairoa assisting with recovery efforts following the severe weather event.
Incident commander for the Local Co-ordination Centre, Jason Hill, said USAR teams did initial assessments of about 500 buildings on Thursday.