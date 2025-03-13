At the end of that operation, police seized more than 44kg of methamphetamine, half of which was hidden inside a bathtub, close to $1 million in cash, eight properties and four vehicles.
The operation initially focused on a money-laundering syndicate of which Peng was a member.
Money-laundering describes the methods criminals use to channel “dirty money” earned from crime - often in large bundles of cash - into the banking system, so that it appears to come from a legitimate source.
The criminals sometimes engage the services of so-called “third-party” launderers like Peng, who are not involved in the original crimes that made the profits, but act as contractors to clean the dirty money or transfer funds overseas.
Operation Worthington discovered that people involved with the ring importing and supplying drugs were in contact with Peng’s syndicate, handing over large amounts of cash.
“Mr Peng communicated directly with those seeking to launder the cash and was involved in arranging for others to collect the cash,” said a recent High Court judgment from Justice Christine Gordon.
“Then ... Mr Peng deposited the cash into the financial system through others, using a large number of bank accounts controlled by those other persons.”
Peng also messaged other people about the supply, availability and price of controlled drugs, including commercial quantities of cocaine, MDMA, ephedrine and ketamine.
On one occasion, he was in possession of meth for supply himself.
When Operation Worthington ended on June 23, 2021, police raided 18 properties across Auckland and arrested 21 people, including Peng.
As part of the operation, and with help from Customs, a number of drug imports were intercepted, including a bathtub concealing more than 25kg of meth.
Two of the properties searched were apartments in central Auckland used by Peng and his partner, where officers seized $21,020 in cash.
They subsequently sought restraining orders over that money, deposits in two bank accounts in Peng’s name and three cars - a 2013 Mercedes Benz ML station wagon, a 2013 Mazda CX-5, and a 2018 Audi A8 saloon.
The total amount of Peng’s assets made subject to restraining orders came to $193,000.
Another syndicate member, Lezhang Tang, has also pleaded guilty to money-laundering and drug offences.
He was sentenced in July last year to three years and five months in prison.
