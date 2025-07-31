Advertisement
Zayne Gordon jailed for attempting to set Kaikohe police station on fire to impress a woman

Shannon Pitman
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Whangārei·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Zayne Gordon attempted to set the Kaikohe Police station on fire with a Molotov cocktail.

A man who tried to set fire to a police station in a bid to impress a woman has been jailed for two years and three months.

But during his sentencing, the judge offered some blunt advice on his approach to romance.

“Any woman who’s impressed by you burning a

Save