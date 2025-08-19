Advertisement
Woman’s domestic violence strangulation account played at Auckland murder trial

Craig Kapitan
By
Senior Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Police and forensic staff investigate the scene where a woman was found dead in June 2024. Her partner, who is on trial for murder, has name suppression. Photo / Alex Burton

Police and forensic staff investigate the scene where a woman was found dead in June 2024. Her partner, who is on trial for murder, has name suppression. Photo / Alex Burton

Two months before she was allegedly beaten to death by her longtime on-again-off-again partner, an Auckland woman sat on her bed next to a uniformed police officer and matter-of-factly demonstrated having been recently strangled by the same man.

“I think he might have said, ‘I’ve had enough,’ or something, but

