The patient had to be airlifted to Whangārei Hospital following the stabbing. Photo / NZME

A Kaitāia woman who stabbed a man in what has been accepted as likely self-defence has been sentenced.

Thelma Ngawhika appeared before Judge Keith De Ridder in the Whangārei District Court for a sentence on one charge of assault with intent to injure, following an incident that occurred following an afternoon of drinking.

Ngawhika had originally been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, however the Crown offered her a lesser charge to which she pleaded guilty in March.

The court heard that in August of 2022, Ngawhika had been drinking with the male victim when an argument broke out between the pair. She then grabbed a knife from the kitchen and stabbed him in the right side of his chest.

The victim began to drift in and out of consciousness and had to be airlifted to Whangārei Hospital.

Judge De Ridder accepted that Ngawhika was provoked and the situation turned into one of self-defence as she became concerned for her safety, leading her to pick up the knife.

A positive report was presented to the court from social workers for Ngāti Whātua, who acknowledged the work she had done since the incident.

“You have managed to get yourself out of an undesirable situation in Kaitāia and that is to be encouraged,” Judge De Ridder said.

Ngawhika was sentenced to 100 hours of community work and nine months of supervision.