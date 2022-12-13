Woman charged with helping fleeing driver who rammed police car in Napier

A 44-year-old woman has been arrested following a fleeing driver incident where an unmarked police car was rammed in Napier earlier in the week. Photo / Warren Buckland

A 44-year-old woman has been arrested following a fleeing driver incident where an unmarked police car was rammed in Napier earlier in the week. Photo / Warren Buckland

A woman alleged to have assisted in the getaway of a fleeing driver who flipped his car when ramming an unmarked police car in Napier has been arrested.

Acting Detective Sergeant Karli Whiu said police were on Wednesday still searching for the driver of a silver Holden Commodore who fled from police in Maraenui, while police staff were speaking with him about 10.15am on Monday.

The driver of the vehicle failed to stop for signals from police, and police did not continue to pursue.

But the driver continued to drive dangerously, and drove towards multiple police staff parked on the side of the road before ramming an unmarked patrol vehicle on Longfellow Avenue.

The police officer in the patrol vehicle received moderate injuries.

Whiu said the offending driver got out of the silver Holden and into a gold Nissan Tiida nearby.

“The gold Nissan failed to stop for police when signalled, and staff did not engage in a pursuit due to the dangerous driving manner of the vehicle,” Whiu said.

“Follow-up enquiries led to the successful apprehension of the alleged driver of the gold Nissan.”

The 44-year-old woman is due to reappear in Napier District Court on 11 January on several charges, including accessory after the fact, aggravated failures to stop for red and blue flashing lights, dangerous driving and failing to carry out obligations in relation to a computer search.

Whiu said a subsequent search of the silver Holden located firearms and ammunition.

“At this time, the driver of the silver Holden remains outstanding, and police would like to hear from anyone who has information that could assist with enquiries,” he said.

“Police are seeking witnesses to either incident and any information which could help to identify and locate the driver of the silver Holden.”

Information can be provided via 105 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting file number 221213/8243.