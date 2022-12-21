A woman has appeared in court charged with being an accessory after the fact to a murder that allegedly happened in Edge St, Onerahi, in October. Photo / NZME

A Whangārei woman has been granted interim name suppression after appearing in court charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder.

The woman, aged 32, appeared in Whangārei District Court on Wednesday afternoon before Judge Gene Tomlinson charged with being an accessory after the fact to the alleged murder of Bob Kleiman, 56, who was found dead inside an Edge St property in Onerahi on October 27.

The woman also faced unrelated charges of obtaining by deception and money laundering.

Her lawyer Martin Hislop applied for bail and asked for interim name suppression for the woman until her next appearance in the High Court at Whangārei on February 3.

Interim suppression was opposed by the Northern Advocate and the Judge agreed to interim suppression only until 1.30pm on Thursday, after which she can be named, unless she appeals to the High Court for continued interim suppression.

Judge Tomlinson also refused bail and remanded the woman in custody to reappear on February 3.

Whangārei fisherman Ike Wellington Kingi is accused of killing Kleiman. The 42-year-old defendant pleaded not guilty to one count of murder when he appeared in the High Court on November 11.

Kingi will next appear in February, and his trial has been scheduled for three weeks, in June 2024.



