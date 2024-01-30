The idyllic Jaggers Camp on the Te Araroa Trail near Ocean Beach in Whangārei.

A man reportedly consumed by jealousy over his ex-partner’s newfound love traversed a remote beach under the cloak of darkness to reach a secluded campsite.

Clad in black from head to toe, and allegedly armed with a hammer and knife, he stormed the national hike trail hut, intent on unleashing a violent ambush.

A jury trial is now under way in the Whangārei District Court to decide whether Michael Bracey, 50, is guilty or not guilty of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of a weapon.

On day one of the trial, the jury heard Bracey had been in a relationship with Maia Pehi-Hannah, working at a Kiwifruit orchard alongside colleague, Ricky Addison.

Around August 2021 the relationship dissolved and the court heard multiple issues unfolded between the pair over the following months.

Bracey was verbally trespassed from the orchard, and when he arrived to collect his belongings, he was reported as becoming aggressive with his ex.

After being told to leave, he was later spotted by Addison hanging around the driveway entrance.

By November 2021 Addison and Pehi-Hannah had formed a relationship and decided to go camping at the Te Araroa trail hut ‘Jaggers Camp’ at Whangārei Heads.

Crown lawyer Pablo Hambler told the jury that on November 18 and 22, Pehi-Hannah posted photos to social media of her location which Bracey saw.

On 20 November, Bracey was seen by police in the Ocean Beach area and was reported as saying his partner was at an address in the area and later that week, sent a text to Pehi-Hannah with a pin dropped saying ‘Your fella better sleep with one eye open.’

The alleged incident took place at a remote campsite near Whangarei Heads. Image / Te Araroa Trails

The Crown said Bracey parked at Ocean Beach and made his way around the coastline dressed in black with gloves and diving boots.

Armed with a hammer, it’s alleged he struck Addison over the head and then attempted to slash him with a knife.

When his caravan was searched by police days later, a sketch was found of a plan Bracey had set out.

“This is a case about a planned serious assault by a jealous ex-lover.

“The plan says ‘blunt force only, gloves, no blood, no DNA, dark clothes, face covering, no speaking’, Hambler said.

Addison gave evidence that as he was making sausages, Bracey appeared “almost immediately” out of the shadows.

“It seemed like he was trying to dress dark, I don’t know, to hide DNA or evidence, it seemed like he was trying to hide his identity when he approached me with a hammer.

“I got hit to the left front of my face with a hammer. It was fairly hard, if he had a bigger hammer I probably wouldn’t be here today.”

Addison said Bracey began swinging his arms around with a hammer and a knife and slashed at Addison’s legs but the knife failed to penetrate as it had a bent blade.

Addison picked up a shovel and while on a 111 call to police for almost an hour, an argument between the three was recorded.

“He’s attacked me with a knife and if you don’t get here soon, I’m going to wack him with a f****** shovel!” Addison is recorded as saying to the operator.

“Why shouldn’t I kill him now? I’m going to f***** murder him now!” Addison asked the operator who responded ‘don’t do that’.

Pehi-Hannah is also heard on the phone confirming both men were injured and ‘there’s a lot of blood everywhere.’

Defence lawyer Arthur Fairley told the jury the nub of the case is self-defence.

“When he goes there, he is attacked first by Mr Addison and quite severely. When he’s defending himself he gets the hammer that was there and whacks him in self-defence. At no stage did he use a knife, sure, he had a pocket knife but he never used that,” Fairley said.

“Mr Bracey is acting in self-defence, these are the facts for you to decide.”





Shannon Pitman is a Whangārei based reporter for Open Justice covering courts in the Te Tai Tokerau region. She is of Ngāpuhi/ Ngāti Pūkenga descent and has worked in digital media for the past five years. She joined NZME in 2023.












