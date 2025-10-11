Customs intercepted almost a kilo of meth bound for an address in Whangārei. Photo / NZME
A 19-year-old was caught red-handed – with dye-stained palms – after helping uplift almost a kilogram of methamphetamine, landing him behind bars for his role in a drug importation ring.
Grayson Erihe-Riwhi recently appeared in the Whangārei District Court for sentencing on one charge of importation of a class Adrug, namely methamphetamine.
The court heard Erihe-Riwhi’s upbringing was steeped in gangs, violence and drugs. After some time away, he had returned to Whangārei only to find himself drawn back into the same troubled environment.
In May 2024, New Zealand Customs intercepted a package imported from Spain destined for an address in Morningside, Whangārei.
Police conducted inquiries as to who lived at the address the package was destined for and discovered the recipient’s name was fake.
However, further inquiries revealed one of the occupants at the address was 30-year-old Liam Lomas.
On June 6, 2024, police and customs officers carried out a controlled delivery with a placebo package similar in appearance to meth and placed a substance on the package that would leave dye on the recipient’s hands.
Around 1pm, Lomas and Erihe-Riwhi arrived at the Morningside address and uplifted the package.
A tracking device inside the package alerted police that it was in transit to an address in Tikipunga, Whangārei.
Lomas and Erihi-Riwhi took the package to a garage at the rear of the property, dismantled the placebo and then put it into a large plastic container.
Returning to the vehicle with the container, they reversed out of the driveway but police intercepted their car.
Lomas ran to the rear of the property and threw a Walther pistol and ammunition under the house and a cellphone over the fence.
The pair were both found to have dye on their hands and were arrested.
Some $50,000 in cash was also found under the passenger seat of the car and Erihe-Riwhi had $1900 on him.
“Were you more mature, older than 25, you would have looked at it and thought ‘That’s a dumb idea’.”
Erihe-Riwhi was sentenced to four years and six months’ imprisonment.
