The victim’s vehicle spun 180 degrees and landed in a ditch and she had to be extracted through a window while Hendriks was cut out of his vehicle.
The victim suffered extensive injuries requiring ongoing rehabilitation. Hendriks is still undergoing surgeries to his leg.
A blood test found Hendriks had 270mg of meth per litre of blood – five and a half times over the level considered high risk.
Hendriks told the court the last time he smoked meth was the day before the crash, which stunned Judge Gene Tomlinson, who was alarmed by the quantity he must have consumed to remain so intoxicated the following day.
The court also heard Hendriks surrendered his gang patch and had willingly engaged in several rehabilitation programmes to save himself and his relationships.
“I am aware of the violence you would of had to suffer to surrender your patch. I am aware [of how hard] it is to step away from all that you knew and your support networks. The real support networks are those you are engaged with now and your family,” Judge Tomlinson said.
“You were an addict, as an addict you’re useless. Useless to your family, useless to your kids and dangerous to other people because addicts are selfish.
“You are now a useful person.”
Hendriks was sentenced to 10 months’ home detention, disqualified from driving for 12 months and 1 day and ordered to pay an emotional harm reparation.
“Those that can impress by changing the direction of their lives, that’s a good news story for me, but I personally never get to see it because if they turn their lives around, they never come back to court,” Judge Tomlinson said as he ended the sentencing.
Shannon Pitman is a Whangārei-based reporter for Open Justice covering courts in the Te Tai Tokerau region. She is of Ngāpuhi/ Ngāti Pūkenga descent and has worked in digital media for the past five years. She joined NZME in 2023.