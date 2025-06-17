Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Crime

Whangārei meth addict Para Hendriks sentenced for crash causing injury

Shannon Pitman
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Whangārei·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Emergency services at the scene of the crash on Ngunguru Rd in July 2024. Photo / NZME

Emergency services at the scene of the crash on Ngunguru Rd in July 2024. Photo / NZME

When a methamphetamine addict crashed head-on into his victim he wasn’t just speeding; he had a level of meth in his system so dangerously high that it has left a judge stunned.

Para Hendriks, 38, appeared for sentencing in the Whangārei District Court on Monday on one charge of being

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Crime

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Crime