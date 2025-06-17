The victim’s vehicle spun 180 degrees and landed in a ditch and she had to be extracted through a window while Hendriks was cut out of his vehicle.

The victim suffered extensive injuries requiring ongoing rehabilitation. Hendriks is still undergoing surgeries to his leg.

A blood test found Hendriks had 270mg of meth per litre of blood – five and a half times over the level considered high risk.

Hendriks told the court the last time he smoked meth was the day before the crash, which stunned Judge Gene Tomlinson, who was alarmed by the quantity he must have consumed to remain so intoxicated the following day.

Restorative justice: ‘This is pointless’

Both Hendriks and the victims had previously told the court they were willing to engage in restorative justice (RJ) but the failings of that process were revealed in court.

It reportedly took four weeks for the service to contact Hendriks and then another five weeks until the victim was contacted.

When the victim was advised to come to the RJ provider for a pre-conference, she was of the assumption Hendriks was going to be there. When he wasn’t, she assumed he didn’t bother showing up.

But Judge Gene Tomlinson clarified part of the pre-conference was a meeting with the victims only, which had not been explained to her.

“No one was there to see them, they were left twiddling their thumbs in an unfamiliar environment wondering what’s happening,“ Judge Tomlinson said.

“I would put my hands in the air and say this is pointless. This man needs to explain to them he’s sorry.”

The RJ provider provided a memo to court saying they had closed their file.

“I am extremely unhappy with their tardiness and how they conducted themselves,” Judge Tomlinson said.

Para Hendriks was sentenced in the Whangārei District Court for causing a car crash in 2024 while high on meth.

‘Still fearful’

The victim had her victim impact statement read in court and said she still suffers with movement to her hand and is fearful every time she drives home past the crash site.

Judge Tomlinson allowed Hendriks the opportunity to express his remorse in court, to which he said the outcome of the crash was a result of the decisions he made.

“I had a heavy addiction and that was a huge part of what happened. I apologise, I really do, from the bottom of my heart, not only for the physical damage but the emotional damage,” Hendriks said.

“I’m fortunate the victim is still here today.”

Hendriks crossed the centre line crashing head on into the victim. Photo / NZME

Hendriks said he is now 12 months clean and life is vastly different.

“I’m the happiest I’ve ever been for a long time. The fire I have within me now, there’s a lot of things in front of me that remind me that I’ve put in a lot of work over that 12 months.”

‘You and cars are a bad mix’

Judge Tomlinson relayed Hendriks’ history of criminal driving which included 1360 loss of demerit points in 20 years. A person loses their licence at 100 points.

“You and cars are a bad mix.”

The court also heard Hendriks surrendered his gang patch and had willingly engaged in several rehabilitation programmes to save himself and his relationships.

“I am aware of the violence you would of had to suffer to surrender your patch. I am aware [of how hard] it is to step away from all that you knew and your support networks. The real support networks are those you are engaged with now and your family,” Judge Tomlinson said.

“You were an addict, as an addict you’re useless. Useless to your family, useless to your kids and dangerous to other people because addicts are selfish.

“You are now a useful person.”

Hendriks was sentenced to 10 months’ home detention, disqualified from driving for 12 months and 1 day and ordered to pay an emotional harm reparation.

“Those that can impress by changing the direction of their lives, that’s a good news story for me, but I personally never get to see it because if they turn their lives around, they never come back to court,” Judge Tomlinson said as he ended the sentencing.

Shannon Pitman is a Whangārei-based reporter for Open Justice covering courts in the Te Tai Tokerau region. She is of Ngāpuhi/ Ngāti Pūkenga descent and has worked in digital media for the past five years. She joined NZME in 2023.