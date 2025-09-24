Advertisement
Whangārei man Reg Hauwai jailed for assault at Ōtangarei Superette

Shannon Pitman
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Whangārei·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Reg Hauwai caused $4500 damage to the Whangārei shop by throwing the victim around while assaulting him.

A man visiting a neighbourhood convenience store to pick up supplies was left with serious injuries after being violently attacked by a stranger. .

The victim was punched, kicked, kneed in the head and tossed around the store after a disagreement with Reg Hauwai at the Ōtangarei Superette this

