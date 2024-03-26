The girl was under 10 years old when Patrick Ngapera sexually abused her. Photo / 123rf

WARNING: This article discusses sexual abuse and may be upsetting to some readers.

A young girl traversed between not being able to leave the house and filling her days endlessly with sports as she tried to cope with the aftermath of sexual abuse inflicted on her by a trusted adult.

“Pushing herself to the edge seven days a week in sports and making dangerous social decisions to distract herself.

“I questioned my own judgement, my ability to parent, how do I trust anyone with any of my children?” her mother said at the sentencing for the man now registered as a child sex offender.

Patrick Ngapera, 31, appeared for sentencing after he was found guilty by a jury in September of multiple charges of sexual violation of a female under the age of 12.

The court heard the girl was under the age of 10 and would often stay the night at locations where Ngapera was also present.

For two years, he would manipulate sleeping arrangements to ensure he was next to her and then violate her multiple times.

On many occasions the child would attempt to avoid Ngapera by pretending to be asleep or going to get a drink and on one occasion, when she asked to call her mother, he refused her access to a phone.

At the Whangārei District Court, the girl’s whānau read victim impact statements to Ngapera about the damage of his offending when he was entrusted with the care of their child.

“Words cannot express the pain and devastation since this occurred, the emotional toll it had. She was a vibrant, carefree child and now she struggles with fear and nightmares.

“As her older sibling, I have been deeply affected, guilty and helpless to not protect her from harm,” her sister said in court this week.

The victim’s mother and father both expressed their guilt of not being able to protect their child from Ngapera.

“The guilt, I trusted you Patrick and told her she would be safe with you. This has changed her future but my daughter is a survivor, she is strong, kind, caring, loving, empathetic and so much more,” her mother said in her victim impact statement.

Judge Maria Pecotic acknowledged the impact Ngapera's offending had on the victim's family.

“She has tried to forget but cannot. She is in physical pain every day, she couldn’t go anywhere, she stopped eating, and her sleep was affected. Her life has changed so much because of what you did,” Judge Pecotic said.

“It is clear from their victim impact statements, your offending has had a profound effect. The pain and suffering they have all endured.

“You were in the position of a parent, you were meant to protect her and you did not.”

Ngapera was sentenced to six years imprisonment and added to the child sex offender register.

