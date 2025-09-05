Advertisement
Whangārei man Brian Amaitaiti sentenced for chasing teen with chainsaw over loud music

Shannon Pitman
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Whangārei·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

The man said the chainsaw used had no chain. Photo / 123rf

After listening to his teenage neighbour’s loud music late into the evening, a stressed-out father of eight lost his cool and chased a teenager down the street with a revving chainsaw.

Now Brian Amaitaiti, 56, has ended up in the Whangārei District Court being sentenced for assault with a

