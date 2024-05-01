The man subjected his partner to a series of violent attacks. Photo / 123rf

The man subjected his partner to a series of violent attacks. Photo / 123rf





WARNING: This story details domestic violence and may be distressing for some readers.

A pervasive fear of infidelity coupled with a methamphetamine addiction compelled a man to subject his partner to a series of violent acts, including episodes of strangulation and blows to her head so forceful that she saw flashes of light.

Today, Aaron Ogle, 49, was sentenced in the Whangārei District Court on multiple domestic violence charges including assault on a person in a family relationship, strangulation, assault with a weapon, wilful damage and assault with intent to injure.

The court heard that the string of attacks began on April 28, 2022, when he accused his partner of being unfaithful.

The pair were in the car together that evening when after the victim responded to his allegations by biting his nose, Ogle grabbed her around the throat and restricted her breathing.

He then grabbed her head and forced her down into the footwell of the car and later punched her face, leaving a black eye.

Another strangulation incident occurred on September 24, 2022, leaving her with multiple bruises and swelling.

The final occasion and what the Crown said was the most serious, occurred on March 26, last year, when Ogle argued with the victim about her relationship with another person.

He took her keys, wallet and phone, preventing her from leaving, and continued his interrogation before she grabbed his car keys and ran down the driveway.

Ogle caught up to her and picked up a frisbee-sized rock, holding it over her head and threatening to throw it.

“You’re lucky I’m not on drugs or you would be dead,” he told her before dropping the rock.

The victim asked for her property and when he refused, she grabbed his face but Ogle overpowered her, and dragged her into the house.

During and following an interrogation of the woman, Ogle wouldn’t let her leave the house and subjected her to threats and serious violence including strangulation and four full-force punches to the back of her head which caused her to see flashes of light.

In court, her victim impact statement was read by her father who said while the violence escalated over time, she thought things would change because, between episodes, there were some good times.

The court heard that Ogle had been a methamphetamine user for a considerable part of his life and began drinking alcohol in primary school.

“He was in a self-destructive cycle and it was only a matter of time until everything came to a head,” his lawyer Sumudu Thode submitted.

Judge Taryn Bayley commended the victim and acknowledged an impact statement is not easy to prepare.

“Your offending has been profound and long-lasting, incredibly frightening and the emotional toll has been significant including the constant harassment and verbal abuse of her,” Judge Bayley told Ogle.

“Your behaviour only stopped when she sought the assistance of an [restraining] order.”

Judge Bayley said Ogle’s violence took many forms and met the definition of coercive and controlling.

“When you threatened to lock her in a cupboard, any person in the victim’s position must have been terrified, it is a credit to your victim that she was able to endure that. Anytime a person threatens a spouse in the way you did amounts to a gross breach of trust.

“Your lack of impulse control and mood regulation has made you prone to anger, it is not an excuse or justification.”

Ogle was sentenced to two years and five months imprisonment and ordered to pay reparation of $900.

Shannon Pitman is a Whangārei based reporter for Open Justice covering courts in the Te Tai Tokerau region. She is of Ngāpuhi/ Ngāti Pūkenga descent and has worked in digital media for the past five years. She joined NZME in 2023.