The court heard that on May 9, 2022, the baby’s mother took him to White Cross Whangārei seeking treatment for his nasal congestion. He was prescribed nasal drops and the centre conducted a follow-up the next day but nothing untoward was noted.

Over the following days, the father rang his sister several times for advice about his son, who he said would not stop crying.

“It’s not a normal cry,” he told his sister.

At one point, his sister saw a bruise on the baby’s eye and told her brother to take him to the doctor. But he did not not.

On May 14, 2022, the couple’s house was broken into while they were home, the court heard. The father went on to claim that their baby had been “rolled over” by the offenders.

In the following days, the baby continued to cry and also began to vomit. The father’s sister and his mother reiterated the need to take the boy to a doctor. But, again, he did not.

On May 23, the man’s sister insisted he seek medical treatment for the baby. After arriving at White Cross, they were immediately transferred to Whangārei Hospital and then flown to Starship Children’s Hospital in Auckland.

A CT scan found skull fractures on both sides of the boy’s head, frontal haemorrhage bruising on the brain, fractures to both femur bones, which were at least 14 days old, and 11 broken ribs, at least 10 days old.

Medical staff noted they were non-accidental injuries and did not accept the home invasion explanation offered by the father.

A co-offender was also charged but those details are suppressed.

In court, it was heard the father had been caring for his own father, who was dying, at the time the baby was suffering the injuries.

It was also acknowledged he had a methamphetamine addiction and Judge Gene Tomlinson said this may have attributed to a paranoia he was going to be charged with harming the child.

However, the judge accepted he was not responsible for the injuries.

“You are being sentenced for your failure to take him to see a doctor.”

The father told the court he was remorseful and loved his son. He also acknowledged the current caregivers of the baby.

The court heard the boy was now reaching his milestones, which Judge Tomlinson told the caregivers he was grateful for.

“What filled my heart with more joy than anticipated is he greets you [the caregivers] in the afternoon with smiles and joy when being picked up from Playcentre and the same joy can be seen when he wakes up in the morning,” the judge said.

While it was accepted the father was remorseful, Judge Tomlinson highlighted the immense pain the baby was left in.

“When one looks back and thinks the pain of a rib fracture when you just have one and roll over. The pain for him with 11 broken ribs is indescribable.”

He sentenced the father to three years and two months imprisonment.

