Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Crime

Whangārei child sex offender Todd Gibbons sentenced to a further 10 years in prison

Shannon Pitman
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Whangārei·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Todd Gibbons has now been sentenced in relation to sexual offending against four victims. Photo / 123rf

Todd Gibbons has now been sentenced in relation to sexual offending against four victims. Photo / 123rf

WARNING: This article discusses sexual abuse and may be distressing for some readers

A convicted child sex offender currently serving a 12-year prison term has had another 10 years added to his sentence after two more victims came forward, revealing they were also abused by him.

This has brought

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save