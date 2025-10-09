A 20-year-old is now facing seven charges after the search warrants in Henderson. Photo / NZPolice

A person has been charged after a cache of homemade and 3D-printed weapons was uncovered by police at a West Auckland home.

Police say a 20-year-old considered a “high-risk arms supplier” now faces at least seven charges of unlawfully possessing a firearm.

Waitematā CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Josh Lautogo said they received information about potential firearms at a home on Kingsdale Rd in Henderson on Wednesday.

He said a search warrant was executed soon after with the Armed Offenders Squad.