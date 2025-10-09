“Police have located a number of homemade and 3D printed firearms at the address,” Lautogo said.
Ammunition was also found.
Photos provided by police show seven weapons, one is a large military-style firearm and smaller replica pistols.
Lautogo said the 20-year-old man was due to appear in Waitākere District Court on Monday charged with seven counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.
Lautogo said this was a “great result from our team who demonstrated outstanding capability in identifying a high-risk arms supplier”.
“Their work continues to make a significant impact in disrupting organised criminal networks.”
He said since the matter is before the court, police were limited in providing further comment.