A black SUV could be seen under a tarp as police investigated the incident that happened in Wattle Downs on Sunday night. Video / Supplied

A black SUV could be seen under a tarp as police investigated the incident that happened in Wattle Downs on Sunday night. Video / Supplied

A woman who was arrested after a man was found dead inside an SUV in South Auckland two weeks ago has pleaded not guilty to murder.

Defence lawyer Joanna Murdoch entered the plea on behalf of the 41-year-old, who appeared in the High Court at Auckland today for the first time on the charge.

The woman, who has interim name suppression, was remanded in custody to await her next appearance.

Police were called to Hobart Cres, Wattle Downs, at 10.42pm on October 9. Investigators covered a black SUV with its doors open in a blue tarpaulin. Neighbours said police also focused attention on a rental property at nearby Kendall Court.

Police at the scene in Wattle Downs. A black SUV could be seen covered in a tarpaulin as police investigated. Photo / Hayden Woodward

During today's brief hearing, Justice Timothy Brewer set a three-week trial date for April 2024.

He allowed interim name suppression to continue for the woman for two more weeks on "compassionate grounds" so that the defendant's family can come to grips with what has happened, he said.