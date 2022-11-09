Students posted videos to TikTok after a Bay of Plenty teen stole a school bus. Video / TikTok

Students posted videos to TikTok after a Bay of Plenty teen stole a school bus. Video / TikTok

Wild footage has emerged of the moment a Bay of Plenty teen stole a school bus, taking it for a joy ride and causing damage to the vehicle.

On September 30, a male youth was videoed stealing and driving a bus believed to be used to transport high school students to and from school.

The thief, wearing gumboots, jeans and a jumper, is seen parking up on the side of the road and opening the doors to speak to another teen.

“[He] just stole a f***ing bus! What the f***?” the person videoing the wild incident is heard shouting on camera.

The teen thief is then heard encouraging the person videoing to jump on board, saying: “Get in eh! Get in.”

The person filming rejects his request, saying: “Nah I’m going home, I’m sick. F*** that ... I’m not getting f***ing pulled over by some cops.

The driver then interrupts, revealing he had already taken it for a joy ride: “I’ve been driving around the whole motu (country). F***ing hop in.”

The offender attempted to get a fellow student to join him on his joyride. Police confirmed the vehicle was recovered and the offender was referred to youth services. Photo / Supplied

The person filming then says “I’m gapping” before asking “why did you steal a bus?

“He stole a f***ing bus!”

It then shows the youth driver closing the bus door before driving off. It is understood no other students were on the bus at the time of the incident.

In a second video posted online with the caption “give the bus back”, the stolen vehicle can be seen outside a Western Bay address parked up on the grass.

In the video, people can be heard saying “that’s the school bus he stole.”

Footage appears to show exterior damage to the bus. A police spokesperson told NZME the bus was recovered.

Police confirmed the incident occurred on September 30 and that the offender was referred to youth services.

“A youth gained entry to a bus and proceeded to drive the vehicle around the Western Bay area.

“The bus was recovered and the youth was spoken to and referred to youth services. There was some minor cosmetic damage caused to the exterior of the vehicle.

“We encourage anyone who witnesses a crime to contact Police on 111 if it is happening now, or 105 after the fact.”



