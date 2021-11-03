Watch: Undercover police car rams fleeing stolen vehicle in West Auckland

Police rammed a vehicle at a West Auckland petrol station before chasing a person on foot. Video / Simon Baker

Dramatic video footage has emerged of an undercover police car ramming a fleeing vehicle in West Auckland on Wednesday.

A police spokesperson said a stolen vehicle was sighted in Te Atatu Peninsula, Auckland, before fleeing from police at around 12.30pm.

The spokesperson said the vehicle was monitored by the police Eagle helicopter, which spotted it pulling into a service station in Henderson.

Video footage shows two police cars speeding towards a red vehicle at a service station. An undercover police car then rams the stolen vehicle.

A person can then be seen jumping out of the car and running across the road to a nearby property.

A number of officers get out of their vehicle and pursue the alleged offender across the road.

The alleged offender was arrested and taken into police custody.