He singled out Regional Development Minister Shane Jones for “publicly stating their disregard for protecting endangered species.”
“I just wish that the Government, and Shane Jones in particular, would stop making these sorts of public statements that almost encourage people to remove anything that’s a barrier to them or is a problem to them.”
Under the Wildlife Act, the penalty for killing a marine mammal is punishable by up to two years’ imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $250,000.
Police have asked anyone with information to call 105 and quote event number P063434540.
