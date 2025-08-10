The shooting of three endangered sea lions at the weekend is part of an unprecedented spate killings. Photo / Supplied

In late 2024 and early this year, three female sea lions, including a mother and her pup, were killed in the Catlins.

According to DoC, one of the females was shot and another stabbed, the pup was also shot and left to die of its injuries just meters from its mother.

In response, the NZSLT offered a reward of $50,000 for information leading to a conviction, supported by community donations, conservation groups and a major anonymous benefactor.

The reward remains available; however, a deadline is looming as prosecutions must be filed within a year of the incident, meaning the cut-off for people to come forward is likely around September 20.

McConkie doubted the same person was responsible for both the Waitaki and Catlins killings.

“Potentially, there might be a similar motive, but I doubt that it would be the same people involved,” he said.

The trust is again urging anyone with information to come forward.

“We’d love them to talk to either the Department of Conservation or the police and … hopefully we can get some evidence that might lead to a successful prosecution,” McConkie said.

McConkie said some online comments suggested resentment from a small number of recreational fishers, who view sea lions as competition for trout or salmon.

But he described such attitudes as “despicable” and called for public condemnation.

“Let your voices be heard … let people know that this sort of behaviour isn’t acceptable.”

He also criticised what he described as a wider political climate hostile to conservation.

“This government does seem to be waging a bit of a war on nature,” McConkie said.

He singled out Regional Development Minister Shane Jones for “publicly stating their disregard for protecting endangered species.”

“I just wish that the Government, and Shane Jones in particular, would stop making these sorts of public statements that almost encourage people to remove anything that’s a barrier to them or is a problem to them.”

Under the Wildlife Act, the penalty for killing a marine mammal is punishable by up to two years’ imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $250,000.

Police have asked anyone with information to call 105 and quote event number P063434540.

Ben Tomsett is a multimedia journalist based in Dunedin. He joined the Herald in 2023.