Thom said unlawful hunting practices have become a significant issue in recent months, with multiple people already before the courts on similar charges.

Police have seized a number of illegal firearms. Photo / Police.

A 29-year-old man was arrested in April and charged with unlawful hunting. He is set to reappear in Masterton District Court on July 24.

Next, a 30-year-old man was arrested and charged with unlawful hunting and possessing a firearm without a license. He is also set to reappear in the Masterton District Court on July 24.

Thom said police seized illegal firearms during both arrests.

“Poaching is a significant issue for our rural communities, and is often under-reported.

“Poaching has real effects on the community, and any offenders will face real-world consequences.”

He said the arrests should act as a reminder to others that people should not be shooting from vehicles or targeting deer on private land.

Masterton Police are taking action against unlawful hunters. Photo / Police.

“People must have a firearms license and get permission to hunt prior to going out to do so.

“You can expect to face enforcement action if you are found to be breaching these rules.

“To help Police identify and hold poachers accountable, we ask anybody to report suspicious behaviour to us, including suspicious vehicles or people in your local area, as this could be the piece of the puzzle we need in our investigation.”