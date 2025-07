A number of people are before the courts facing charges relating to illegal poaching activity. Photo / Police.

Waiarapa police have cracked down on hunters illegally shooting deer and other animals from cars and other poaching tactics, with multiple people before the courts.

Area Commander Inspector Nick Thom said that a man was taken into custody this week following a search warrant that uncovered three firearms and cannabis plants.

The 50-year-old is due at Masterton District Court on August 4, charged with unlawful possession of non-prohibited firearms, cultivating cannabis and unlawful hunting.

A second man was also arrested on unrelated charges that included kidnapping and indecent assault. He will face the Huntly District Court on August 15.