The crash on April 3, 2024 on Cove Rd, Waipu was just moments after Barnes was reported overtaking cars and crossing the centre line.

The crash left so many injured, including three of Barnes’ children, four rescue helicopters were needed to airlift them all.

It was the largest emergency service response since the 2019 Whakaari White Island eruption.

Barnes, 32, was charged with refusing to provide a blood specimen - a move Judge Peter Davey said could be assumed to imply she was intoxicated - and five charges of aggravated careless driving causing injury.

Multiple victims attended her sentencing in the Whangārei District Court this week, with heartbreaking victim impact statements from Izzak and Briarley Birch.

Police prosecutor Valeria Benjamin read Izzak’s statement on his behalf. It was candid about the life he had created despite a tough childhood growing up in poverty in Ōtara.

“I often lived in halfway houses, we moved a lot ... I come from a family with a lot of alcohol and drug abuse, however, instead of using it as an excuse ... I used that as motivation.

“I had to overcome the odds to get to where I was before the accident.”

For the past 15 years he held roles, many voluntary, across Northland teaching youth life skills and more recently at the Whangārei District Court helping whānau navigate the family court system.

“My lifetime of hard work has been taken away from me ... however it is not just my life but the many young men out there that need support who are now down one person in a critical space.”

As a result of the crash, Izzak suffered severe internal and external injuries, including a severe brain injury, loss of most of his eyesight, had countless surgeries and had to be resuscitated twice while he was in ICU for 30 days.

“I am unsure what my future will be like and what kind of father and husband I will be,” he said.

“I feel like my life has been cut off before the age of 40 when I was just making progress in life.”

It was the largest emergency response since the Whakaari White Island tragedy. Photo / Michael Cunningham

His wife Briarley was also injured and spoke of her successful career working with children in the care of Oranga Tamariki, a job she can no longer do as she cares for her husband.

“I loved my work, I feel so sad this has now finished and I have no idea what I will do at the age of 50,” she said.

‘Serving, selfless, with love’

Briarley said she has witnessed things no wife should ever see.

“The amount of medical intervention he (Izzak) had to have was insane. Dialysis, blood transfusions, brain surgery, surgeries and drugs.

“ICU was painful and ripped the soul out of me to watch him strapped to the bed, in a coma and in constant pain,” she said.

“He is a selfless hard worker, often working after hours for whānau wanting better outcomes for them. Serving, selfless, with love.

“He can no longer see. He will never see his grandchildren, or his daughter marry, his friends, his family, the ocean.”

Briarley directly addressed Barnes, who covered her head throughout the sentencing, and told her she needed to get help.

“Not once have I heard a ‘sorry’. I need you to know I do not forgive you because if you do not get the help you need, you will do this again.”

Police prosecutor Valeria Benjamin submitted a two-year imprisonment term was appropriate.

However, Barnes’ lawyer Jarred Scott said this would impact her ability to be rehabilitated.

Scott also submitted his client had suffered two brain injuries before the crash and delayed concussion could have contributed to her driving.

‘Your actions were deliberate’

Judge Peter Davey said the accident devastated the victims and their lives would never be the same.

“It’s had a ripple effect on many others ... every day is a struggle but to his credit, he (Izzak Birch) has not given up,” Judge Davey said.

“You denied drinking or taking drugs on that day ... but you should be treated the same way as if you were found to be drinking or over the limit ,and the reason for that is because otherwise everyone could refuse to give blood and simply say they weren’t drinking,” Judge Davey said.

Judge Davey said it wasn’t a moment of inattention as the public had raised concerns about the way she was driving.

“Your actions were deliberate and in my view you showed a complete disregard for others, including your own children.”

Barnes was sentenced to eight months home detention and disqualified from driving for 18 months. She did not offer an apology in court.

Shannon Pitman is a Whangārei-based reporter for Open Justice covering courts in the Te Tai Tokerau region. She is of Ngāpuhi/ Ngāti Pūkenga descent and has worked in digital media for the past five years. She joined NZME in 2023.











