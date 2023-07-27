The man, aged in his 40s, appeared in Hamilton District Court on Thursday.

A man has been accused of eating faeces from a soiled nappy and is now facing prosecution for the alleged act.

The charge of doing an indecent act with intent to insult, relating to the faeces, was laid against the Waikato man alongside 15 counts of sexually assaulting children as young as 2 years old.

Today he made a brief appearance in Hamilton District Court to answer the 16 charges.

Through defence lawyer James Gurnick, the man - who cannot be named in order to protect the young complainants - entered not guilty pleas on all counts.

According to court documents, two of the three complainants were aged between 2 and 5 years old at the time of the alleged sexual offending, said to have occurred between 2012 and 2014.

Gurnick said his client, aged in his 40s, consented to be remanded in custody until his next appearance.

Community magistrate Kaye Davies entered the not guilty pleas and remanded the man in custody to reappear in October.

