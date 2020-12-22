Violent Waipapa kidnapping, police officer shot at: 3 people arrested

The police car's windscreen saved the officer from serious injury or even death. Photo / NZ Police

Three men have been charged over a violent kidnapping and police officer being shot at in the Far North.

A man was kidnapped at gunpoint on State Highway 10 near Waipapa on October 26.

"He has gone through a terrifying ordeal before he managed to escape and sought refuge from members of the community," police say.

Just hours later, a police officer was shot at on State Highway 11 near the Puketona Junction with State Highway 10.

A car pulled out in front of police and stopped in the middle of the road.

"Before the officer could get out of the patrol car, two males have exited their vehicle and have both presented firearms. The officer has immediately retreated but one shot was fired at the vehicle, which has damaged the windscreen.

"Thankfully she was not injured," police say.

Puketona Rd was closed between SH10 and Haruru to all but emergency services until 8am. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Police have carried out search warrants in Northland, Auckland, Tokoroa and Te Awamutu and have arrested three men. "All three are associated with the Rebels gang," police say.

• A 44-year-old man is charged with kidnapping, aggravated robbery, arson, using a firearm against a police officer, and participating in an organised crime group and is appearing in the Hamilton District Court tomorrow.

• A 26-year-old man is charged with kidnapping, aggravated robbery, arson, using a firearm against a police officer, and participating in an organised crime group.

• A 38-year-old male will appear in court on the same charges soon, police say.