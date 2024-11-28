The courage needed to overcome the “truly demonic acts” was evident in one of the victims as she faced her father in the Nelson District Court yesterday to deliver her victim impact statement before he was sentenced to 16 years in prison.
Judge Jo Rielly began from an overall 20-year prison starting point in recognition of it being the most serious offending of its type, and the “severe coercive control” the defendant had on the family for his outright sexual gratification.
“You assaulted your children, and while they were in the company of each other.”
The primary victim spoke eloquently of the decade it had taken to begin to heal from the “soul-crushing” abuse that began when she was 8 years old and continued for a decade at the hands of her “tortured and tormented” father.
“Only a person who has sold their soul could commit such heinous crimes,” she said.
The 51-year-old, who has permanent name suppression to protect the victims’ identity, was sentenced for the crimes committed against four of his children over many years.
In the days just before a scheduled trial this year he admitted mostly representative charges of rape, unlawful sexual connection, sexual connection with a child under 12 years, sexual connection with a young person under 16 years and assault on a child.
Abuse revealed 20 years on
The years of severe sexual abuse which began with inappropriate touching and evolved into rape on an “almost daily or nightly basis” were not revealed until May 2023.
The police summary of facts said the children received many injuries from the beatings, including bruises, cuts, concussion and suspected broken bones.
She said the scale of offending was not only that it had happened over many years, but that it had occurred so often.
Judge Rielly said a parent’s disregard for boundaries and the type of betrayal inflicted enormous harm on a child.
The man was sentenced to 16 years in prison on the rape charges, 14 years for unlawful sexual connection, seven years for sexual connection with a young person and two years for assaulting a child, all of which will be served concurrently.
He will serve a minimum time in prison of nine and a half years.
Tracy Neal is a Nelson-based Open Justice reporter at NZME. She was previously RNZ’s regional reporter in Nelson-Marlborough and has covered general news, including court and local government for the Nelson Mail.