Seth Johnson, 7, died of neglect. Photo / Supplied

An American couple who fled to New Zealand after their son died of neglect have been jailed for one year.

Seth Johnson, 7, was the adopted son of Timothy and Sarah Johnson and died in March 2015 at the family’s Minnesota home. His body was found on a mattress covered with vomit stains.

The Johnsons left America for New Zealand with their surviving children in 2016 before charges of child neglect were filed against them.

The family remained in the country for seven years, residing in Auckland where they became involved with a local church. They returned to the States last year.

According to US media, the Johnsons appeared in the Hennepin County District Court this week for sentence after they pleaded guilty to gross misdemeanor child neglect.

Judge Carolina Lamas rejected the couple’s repeated request for probation and instead jailed them for one year, the Star Tribune reported.

“The child was in terrible physical condition by the time he died,” the judge said.

Before Seth’s death, the parents acknowledged he was sick but refused to seek medical care for him. They instead treated him with vitamins and smeared “medical honey” over his wounds.

An autopsy showed Johnson died from acute pancreatitis and possible sepsis after a long period of neglect. He was below the 10th percentile in his age group for growth measurements.

Investigators in the case said the boy, who was born with a number of health issues, also had bruises and abrasions on his skin, People magazine reported.

In 2016, US authorities charged the Johnsons and issued a court summons by mail. Having already left the country, they did not appear in court and a warrant was issued for their arrest.

The Johnsons later told authorities they had relocated in good faith believing charges would never be laid.

At their sentencing, Judge Lamas noted letters in support of the couple and acknowledged their genuine remorse.

The judge said she often saw in her courtroom “good people” who have made mistakes, KSTP-TV news reported.

“Mistakes have consequences,” she added.

“When I compare your case to other similarly charged offences, it is clear that the facts in your case could not be more onerous than other similarly charged offences. For that reason, I am pronouncing the maximum sentence in your cases.”

The Johnsons told the court they often looked for people in need of help, including children.

“We thought we were good people, we thought we were good parents. The reality is we got it wrong,” Timothy said.

“We desperately wish we would’ve made different choices. I want you to know that we carry the guilt of losing our son every single day and we wish more than anything that we would’ve made different choices,” Sarah added.