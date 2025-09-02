Advertisement
Two youths arrested after Auckland street attack leaves man on footpath in critical condition

Rachel Maher
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
Two youths have been arrested after an attack left a man in critical condition on an Auckland footpath.

Counties Manukau West area response manager Senior Sergeant Steve Albrey said the man was found unconscious on Meadow St, Mt Wellington at 7.26pm.

“He was initially transported to Auckland City

