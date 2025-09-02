Two youths arrested after Auckland street attack leaves man on footpath in critical condition
By Rachel Maher
Two youths have been arrested after an attack left a man in critical condition on an Auckland footpath.
Counties Manukau West area response manager Senior Sergeant Steve Albrey said the man was found unconscious on Meadow St, Mt Wellington at 7.26pm.
“He was initially transported to Auckland City
Hospital in a critical condition but is now stable.”
Albrey said two youths have been arrested referred to Youth Aid.