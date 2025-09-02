NZ Herald Afternoon News Update | Amazon's New Zealand-based data centres went live today, and nurses went on strike for the first of two planned days this week.

Two youths arrested after Auckland street attack leaves man on footpath in critical condition

Two youths have been arrested after an attack left a man in critical condition on an Auckland footpath.

Counties Manukau West area response manager Senior Sergeant Steve Albrey said the man was found unconscious on Meadow St, Mt Wellington at 7.26pm.

“He was initially transported to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition but is now stable.”

Albrey said two youths have been arrested referred to Youth Aid.