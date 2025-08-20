“Detective Oliver Moss chipped away at the case over many months, and this soon identified the person we will allege is responsible for the crime.”

Police yesterday swarmed a rural property in Wellsford, north of Auckland.

The team, led by Detective Sergeant Ali Ramsay, with support from tactical Police staff and the Auckland Cyber Crime Unit, arrested a 31-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman.

The man has been charged with the 2021 burglary, and has been jointly charged with the woman on four counts of money laundering $4m in cryptocurrency.

Police also seized electronic items for further investigation.

Bolton said the investigation highlights “new investigative possibilities with digital forensic evidence”.

“Detective Moss has worked tenaciously in putting the pieces together and identifying who Police will allege is responsible for this crime.

“I’d like to acknowledge the ongoing commitment and investigative nous of private investigator Michael Campbell in what has been a complex investigation.”

The pair will make their first appearance in the Auckland District Court on August 26.