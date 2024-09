The officers were not injured, but the patrol car sustained considerable damage. Photo / File

By RNZ

Two people have been arrested following a serious incident in Wellington on Saturday.

Police sighted two people with a vehicle of interest in a carpark on Athol Crescent, where they parked and approached on foot, around 9am.

The pair then entered the vehicle which they reversed into the parked patrol car before driving towards two officers.

The officers were not injured, but the patrol car sustained considerable damage.