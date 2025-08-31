RSE worker Kaiea Taubakoa was killed last year when a truck ploughed into the van he was in on SH1 near Blenheim. The workers, several of whom were injured, were on their way to prune grapes having arrived in Marlborough a week earlier. Photo / William Woodworth, Inset / Supplied
Kaiea Taubakoa arrived in New Zealand last year from the small Pacific nation of Kiribati to tend orchards and vineyards.
It was his second season enduring a cold winter as his family’s sole breadwinner, but he never returned to them.
The shy 37-year-old, who never said much but wasalways smiling and laughing, was killed in a midwinter road accident on SH1 near Blenheim last year, leaving behind a 9-year-old son.
Truck driver Robert Wayne Clifford was on his phone and travelling at more than 70km/h when he smashed into the rear of the van carrying Taubakoa and other RSE workers.
There was no indication he even braked, the police summary of facts said.
The impact shunted the van about 160m up the road, killing Taubakoa instantly and injuring five others, some badly.
Clifford, 54, already had four infringements for using a cellphone while driving, three of them while driving a truck.
He recently pleaded guilty in the Blenheim District Court to a charge of dangerous driving causing death and five charges of dangerous driving causing injury to workers Mafi Kitiona, Tamuera Teawaki, Iotebwa Kautunamakin, Nakaiea Raiwan and Toomi Taniiti.
The impact was so great it concertinaed the van as it was shunted 160m down the road, before stopping on a grass verge.
Bad news for closeknit community
Harrison was at work when he heard the news.
“There was a couple of late trucks and they said, ‘Oh, there’s a van that’s been run down’.”
Harrison was worried when he heard “van”, knowing the RSE workers were typically on the road around that time. His fears were confirmed when he heard the van bore the markings of an RSE worker vehicle.
He phoned one of the “boys” in the close-knit Kiribati community, and a team leader told him his translation services would be needed.
He described the stretch of highway where Taubakoa was killed, and further along towards Picton as “pretty ugly at times”.
“I felt his pain, but then from what evidence has been gathered, I don’t commend him on that.
“He could have made it easier, but he sort of fought it, and he was on the phone ... he was on the phone.”
Police said the social cost to the country for every fatal crash was estimated to be around $15.4 million a year.
This included the costs for attendance by police, fire and ambulance plus subsequent inquiries, coroner’s inquests, and criminal proceedings.
The total cost to society of motor vehicle injury crashes was estimated at $4.21 billion a year, including costs associated with hospital intensive care, brain injury units, ongoing rehabilitation, ACC, loss of quality of life, and loss of output due to temporary or permanent incapacitation, plus ongoing medical costs.
Clifford will be sentenced in Blenheim in December.
Tracy Neal is a Nelson-based Open Justice reporter at NZME. She was previously RNZ’s regional reporter in Nelson-Marlborough and has covered general news, including court and local government for the Nelson Mail.