Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Truck driver Robert Clifford on phone when he crashed into van, killing RSE worker Kaiea Taubakoa in Blenheim

Tracy Neal
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Nelson-Marlborough·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

RSE worker Kaiea Taubakoa was killed last year when a truck ploughed into the van he was in on SH1 near Blenheim. The workers, several of whom were injured, were on their way to prune grapes having arrived in Marlborough a week earlier. Photo / William Woodworth, Inset / Supplied

RSE worker Kaiea Taubakoa was killed last year when a truck ploughed into the van he was in on SH1 near Blenheim. The workers, several of whom were injured, were on their way to prune grapes having arrived in Marlborough a week earlier. Photo / William Woodworth, Inset / Supplied

Kaiea Taubakoa arrived in New Zealand last year from the small Pacific nation of Kiribati to tend orchards and vineyards.

It was his second season enduring a cold winter as his family’s sole breadwinner, but he never returned to them.

The shy 37-year-old, who never said much but was

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save