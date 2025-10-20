A trial date has been set for the 25-year-old man accused of murdering Aneli Helu Katea in North Dunedin earlier this month.

The defendant appeared in the Dunedin High Court this morning before Justice Rachel Dunningham, where a trial date was set down for June 2027, with a reserve date in November 2026.

The accused was charged with murder after the body of Katea, 36, was found at a Great King St address on Friday, October 3.

The offence carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

At his first appearance on October 6, the man was remanded in custody and reports were ordered to assess his fitness to plead and potential insanity, at the request of counsel Anne Stevens KC.