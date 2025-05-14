The defendant, whose name is suppressed until further direction from the court, is facing 16 historical charges alleging unlawful sexual connection, indecent assaults and rape of a female over the age of 16.
The court was told the girl was under Oranga Tamariki’s care at the time and had been relocated to the man’s custody from a previous placement.
She also claims she suffered sexual abuse in her previous home.
The man, who was a social worker working in mental health, had the girl placed into his care because of their familial relationship.
The woman said she told the man’s family what he had been doing to her, but was not believed and told she had “asked for it”.
During cross-examination by defence lawyer Wayne McKean, the girl disclosed an alleged history of enduring beatings from family members, suffering sexual assault in a previous placement, and arriving to live with the defendant while still under the age of 16.
McKean said that when she lived with the defendant, she managed to get a job, stop taking drugs and had a stable family.
“Not stable,” she responded.
McKean put it to the woman that when she was initially interviewed by Oranga Tamariki over the allegations, she told them the defendant was not sleeping with her.
