The double murder trial for an Auckland man accused of killing an Auckland couple and conspiring to kill a third person has been aborted before any witnesses could be called.

Justice David Johnstone made the decision just after the jury arrived at the High Court at Auckland today, expecting to hear from the first witness following an hour-long opening address from the Crown a day earlier.

Lawyers for Lok Fung Lorrence Li, 27, had sought the adjournment for reasons that cannot yet be reported.

“Proceeding in the present circumstances ... which I’m not going to divulge to you, there’s some prospect of the trial being unfair to Mr Li,” Justice Johnstone said as he thanked the jurors for their willingness to sit through what was scheduled to be a six-week hearing.